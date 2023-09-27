Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at “big pharma, big insurance, and big government” during the Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday, charging that they have destroyed the fragile doctor-patient relationship.

DeSantis issued his comments when asked about the 2.5 million Americans in his state who currently do not have health insurance, charging that uninsured Americans are a symptom of rising costs.

“Everything has gotten more expensive. You see, insurance rates are going up through the roof,” he said.

“I spoke with a woman in Iowa, and she said, ‘You know, for the first time in my life, I am having to take out of my grocery cart when I get to the checkout line because the total goes up so quickly,'” he continued. “So this is very real, and people are hurting out there. So we’ve got to address the underlying problems with Bidenomics.”

DeSantis said he will immediately throw all of Biden’s economic policies “in the trashcan on day one.”

“We’re going to open up all of our energy. We’re going to be energy-dominant in this country. That will lower your gas prices. What we need to do with healthcare is recognize our healthcare is putting patients at the back of the line,” he said.

“We have big pharma, big insurance, and big government, and we need to tackle that and more power to the people and the doctor-patient relationship,” DeSantis concluded.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.