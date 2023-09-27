Trump in Michigan: ‘Only Time Biden Has Gotten His Hands Dirty Is When He’s Taking Cash from Foreign Countries’

Former President Donald Trump took a swipe at President Joe Biden while speaking to autoworkers in Macomb County, Michigan, painting the president as mired in corruption and family scandal.

“Crooked Joe and his payday with the Biden family — they raked in millions and millions of dollars … but it was the men and women who every single day got up and came back home with grease on their hands, and they were the ones that paid the price,” Trump said.

“They paid a big, big price,” he continued. “The only time Joe Biden has ever gotten his hands dirty is when he’s taking cash from foreign countries, which is quite often actually.”

Trump made the remarks during a speech in front of about 500 autoworkers, including members of the United Auto Workers (UAW), who are currently on strike against General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis.

As Trump mentioned, autoworkers are striking for higher wages amid record inflation under Biden as well as commitments from executives that their jobs will not be eliminated as a result of Biden’s Electric Vehicle (EV) mandates.

“He’s selling you out to China,” Trump told the auto workers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.