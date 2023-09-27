Former President Donald Trump warned auto workers in Macomb County, Michigan, on Wednesday evening that President Joe Biden is “selling you out to China” with his electric vehicle (EV) mandates.

“He’s selling you out to China; he’s selling you out to the environmental extremists and the radical left,” Trump told the crowd of about 500 auto workers, including members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) who are striking against General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis.

“People have no idea how bad this is going to be … you can be loyal to American labor, or you can be loyal to the environmental lunatics, but you can’t really be loyal to both,” Trump continued. “… Joe is siding with the left-wing crazies who will destroy automobile manufacturing … I side with the workers of America.”

Trump also called out GM, Ford, and Stellantis for readily complying with Biden’s EV mandates that are almost certain to ensure that critical parts of the auto supply chain run through China.

RELATED — UAW Member: I Won’t Vote for Biden Again; EV Subsidies Are Being Used Against Workers

“Why is it that these big powerful car companies with guys that are making $35 million a year immediately quit, [and] they say, ‘You want electric vehicles; we’ll give it to you’ when the damn things don’t go far enough, and they’re too damn expensive?” Trump said.

“A vote for crooked Joe means the future of the auto industry will be made in China; that’s what it’s going to be. My pledge to every automaker is this: a vote for President Trump means the future of the automobile will be made in America,” Trump continued as the crowd chanted, “USA!”

During a 12-minute visit with UAW members on Tuesday, Biden failed to mention his China-friendly EV mandates that will disrupt the auto industry.

RELATED — SOLIDARITY? Joe Biden Addresses Striking UAW Workers

C-SPAN

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.