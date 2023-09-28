President Joe Biden told a climate change heckler to “shush up” during a speech in Arizona and said to wait until after so they can meet.

Speaking at an event honoring the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) at Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe on Thursday, a climate change protester disrupted the president’s remarks and demanded he declare a national emergency.

“Why have you yet to declare a climate emergency?” the protester yelled. “Hundreds of Arizonans have died.”

People in the crowd responded with shushes and boos of their own before the president gave a calming hand gesture while telling him to “shush up.”

“If you shush up, I’ll meet with you immediately after this,” the president said.

The crowd applauded the president’s remarks.

“Democracy is never easy, as we just demonstrated,” the president said.

Joe Biden gets heckled by climate activists during his Arizona speech on democracy. "If you shush up, I'll meet with you immediately after this. Okay?" Biden says. Picking his speech back up, he quips: "Democracy never is easy, as we just demonstrated." pic.twitter.com/fDwXsaHexK — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 28, 2023

Ironically, Joe Biden’s former boss, Barack Obama, had a similar moment when climate extremists heckled him during a speech about healthcare.

“Mr. President, [inaudible] Keystone XL! Stop climate change! For our generation! Stop the pipeline!” the protesters said.

“That is the wrong rally. We had the climate change rally back in the summer. This is the health care rally,” the former president responded.

Last year, the president encountered another heckler at a Labor Day function, to whom he responded that he was a threat to Democracy.

“All right. God love you. Let him go. Let him go,” Biden said.

“No, No, No, No, No, No, No, No, No, No, No, No – don’t, let him go. Look, everybody’s entitled to be an idiot,” he continued. “We have to be stronger and more determined and more committed to saving American democracy than the MAGA Republicans and that guy out that door, are destroying democracy.”

