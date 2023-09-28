Fox News personality Dana Perino — who served as one of three co-moderators during the second Republican primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, Wednesday — came under fire after interjecting during the debate, seemingly going to bat for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by thanking her husband for his military service — a possible retort to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

During the debate, Perino told the candidates they were “auditioning for the job as president of the United States” and noted that the “world’s problems land in the Oval Office.”

“During the presidential debates in the year 2000, neither Al Gore nor George W. Bush was asked about al-Qaeda. Yet, just one year later, al-Qaeda’s attack on September 11 claimed nearly 3,000 lives,” she said, asking South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott what has prepared him to protect the nation, given that he has no executive branch experience. She then directed the question to former Vice President Mike Pence before the debate went to commercial break, prompting moderators to move away from the topic.

However, after a brief squabble with Haley on another topic, DeSantis pivoted back to Perino’s original question directed to Scott and Pence, briefly detailing his military service:

I also just want to come back on what Dana asked last segment about 9/11. Because I was just at the 9/11 Memorial with the families…And it affected my life because I ended up joining the military as a result of that. I’ve been a blue-collar kid…I ended up getting through Yale and Harvard Law School and somehow came out more conservative than when I went in. And that is not easy to do; [I] had a lot of opportunities to make money.

“But I wanted to serve, and I’ll never forget coming back on the plane from Iraq, landing in Coronado, California, North Island, and feeling that breeze off the Pacific Ocean,” he said, explaining how lucky he felt to have been born an American.

DeSantis concluded:

And I think being able to serve — and I’ll be the first president elected since 1988, [who] actually served overseas in a war — I think that’s going to help me as commander-in-chief, to know how you see these issues and understand that there are real lives at stake for people that wear the uniform.

At that point, Perino responded, seemingly rushing to Haley’s defense.

“Yeah, we know that Governor Haley’s husband is serving right now as well,” she said. “And we thank him for that.”

Perino’s interjection drew backlash across social media.

“WTF?” one user on X asked.

“Governor DeSantis talks about his service in the military. Crowd cheers. Dana Perino responds by saying Nikki Haley’s husband is in the military,” another observed. “Crowd silent & confused.”

“So, after DeSantis’ answer, Dana Perino interjected to point out that Haley’s husband is in the military. That’s just weird — and pretty obvious who she wants to build up,” another said.

“The moderators have no control. Dana Perino lending an assist to The former UN Ambassador regarding military service,” another added.

Following the debate, former President Donald Trump’s team urged the Republican National Committee (RNC) to end the debates and save resources for defeating President Joe Biden.

