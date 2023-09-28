NYT Fact Checks Vivek Ramaswamy on Transgenderism Being a ‘Mental Health Disorder’ as ‘False’

The New York Times labeled Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s comment on transgenderism during the debate on Wednesday night as “false” despite providing evidence it was at the very least partially true.

Ramaswamy during the debate said, ‘Transgenderism – especially in kids – is a mental health disorder. We have to acknowledge the truth of that for what it is.”

A Times reporter wrote of his statement, “This is false,” but then added that transgender people experienced “psychological distress.”

The fact check said:

This is false.
Being transgender is not a mental health disorder. Many transgender people experience gender dysphoria, or psychological distress as a result of the incongruence between their sex and their gender identity. Gender dysphoria is a diagnosis in the psychiatric Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and can be given to children, adolescents or adults.

Author and conservative commentator Ann Coulter mocked the fact check, posting: “Never stop being you, @nytimes!”

Ramaswamy made the comment during a portion of the debate where he was discussing parents’ rights and argued parents have a right to know if their children wanted to change genders.

He said as president he would advocate for a law to permanently ban what he called “genital mutilation.” He also discussed meeting two young women who transitioned as children but have now detransitioned, Katie Anderson and Chloe Cole.

“I’m sorry, it is not compassionate to affirm a kid’s confusion,” he said in one memorable line. “That is not compassion. That is cruelty.”

Ramaswamy later posted on X:

More than 50% of kids with gender dysphoria have considered suicide. And yet politicians reject a law that would require schools to inform parents if their kids change their gender identity at school. Parents have a right to know about their kids: that shouldn’t be controversial. Ban genital mutilation & puberty blockers before age 18. Treat gender dysphoria as a mental health disorder. Time to empower parents again.

