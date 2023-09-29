Poll: Donald Trump Enjoys Massive Lead in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is enjoying a massive lead in the Georgia Republican primary race, one month after the release of his now-famous Fulton County mugshot, according to a 20/20 Insight survey.

The survey found Trump enjoying support from a majority of likely GOP voters — 58 percent. That puts him 42 points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who came in a distant second place with 16 percent support.

Every other candidate listed came in the single digits. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley received seven percent support, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence, both of whom saw four percent support.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy garnered three percent support, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott who received two percent support. The remaining candidates, including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, saw zero percent support. Notably, Hutchinson did not make the stage in the second GOP primary debate, which took place Wednesday night:

The GOP portion of the survey was taken among 245 primary voters and has a +/- 6.3 percent margin of error. It was conducted more than one month after Trump’s arrest and subsequent mugshot in Fulton County, Georgia.

The former president currently has the mugshot pinned to his “X” account, opting to post for the first time on the platform after being previously banned.

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE. NEVER SURRENDER!” the image reads:

Friday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average shows Trump ahead by 42 points in the Peach State.

