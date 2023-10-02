Leading pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America shredded California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a statement Monday for appointing pro-abortion activist Laphonza Butler to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Butler has notably been the president of EMILYs List since 2021, a group that bankrolls the campaigns of pro-abortion, female, Democrat politicians to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. The appointment of Butler, 44, fulfills Newsom’s 2021 pledge to replace Feinstein with a black woman.

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said the move shows a “pay-to-play system” that “couldn’t be more obvious.”

“The abortion lobby spends millions to elect Democrats who back its agenda of abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy, paid for by taxpayers. Democrats like Newsom, in turn, are beholden to the abortion lobby,” Dannenfelser said. “The pay-to-play system couldn’t be more obvious, with an unelected Senate seat as the ultimate reward. Newsom even passed over staunch pro-abortion candidates who reside in California, in favor of a Beltway insider and the biggest pro-abortion extremist he could find.”

Dannenfelser further contended that “the last thing Washington needs is another rubber stamp for the brutal abortion industry.”

“Biden likewise heads the most radical pro-abortion administration in history. Voters need to realize the days of ‘safe, legal and rare’ are gone — today’s Democratic Party stands for abortion any time, for any reason with no limits up to birth,” she continued. “Republicans should stand up for life and embrace at least minimum national protections at 15 weeks, when babies in the womb feel pain, and go on offense to contrast themselves with their opponents’ extremism.”

Under Butler’s leadership, EMILYs list said it partnered with Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America (now called Reproductive Freedom for All) during the 2022 midterms to raise and spend a historic $150 million. OpenSecrets shows EMILYs List made 100 percent of their total contributions in support of Democrats in the last federal election cycle.

In June, EMILYs List announced it would be dumping more than ten million dollars to prop up Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election. The PAC supported Harris in 2020 after she was announced as Biden’s running mate, and Butler also helped guide Harris’s failed presidential bid while working for a leading California political consulting firm.

Butler has also allegedly advised Harris on how to “amplify her role as the White House’s leading warrior” against Republican-led laws protecting unborn babies from abortion, Axios reported. Since then, Harris has continued voicing her position that there should be no limits on abortion in the United States.

Kamala Harris has a very difficult time explaining which gestational limits — if any — she supports on abortion-on-demand pic.twitter.com/QDq6apMNwX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

Butler, who is openly lesbian, has a long social media history of calling pro-life activists and Republicans “extremists” for wanting to protect babies in the womb. She has also claimed that “abortion bans are racist.”

I remember where I was that night when the Dobbs draft decision was leaked at about 9pm a year ago. Ever since then, we've been organizing, & we are in the fight to vote out every MAGA extremist and replace them all with a Democratic pro-choice woman. https://t.co/mrR2SzpUHe — Laphonza Butler (@LaphonzaB) May 2, 2023

Additionally, Butler, who is an outspoken supporter of the transgender activist agenda, has claimed Republicans are “attacking trans-youth” by passing laws that protect them from cross-sex hormones and sex-mutilating surgeries.

We celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with them – recognizing that with the joy comes the knowledge that there is still much work to do. pic.twitter.com/1lcL2iUhVy — Laphonza Butler (@LaphonzaB) March 31, 2023

We are proud to have supported many groundbreaking trans women in office now, and believe that with the number of transgender elected officials increasing across the country, their bravery and leadership will continue to create safer spaces for future generations. — Laphonza Butler (@LaphonzaB) November 20, 2022

According to Axios, Federal Election Commission records show Butler lives in Maryland; however, a spokesperson for Newsom said she is a “longtime California resident and homeowner.” Newsom’s office said Butler will re-register as a California voter before being sworn in.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News.