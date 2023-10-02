Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) sent talkings points to his Democrat colleagues enlisting their help defending him against “Nazi” Republicans after he allegedly pulled a fire alarm to delay a vote to prevent a government shutdown Saturday.

The two-page document with background and suggested talking points was circulated by Bowman’s press secretary Monday afternoon to all House Democrat offices, according to Politico.

The document — which repeats Bowman’s claim, discredited by Breitbart News, that he triggered the alarm by accident — includes the suggested talking points “Republicans need to instead focus their energy on the Nazi members of their party before anything else.”

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), whose tweet Bowman singled out for his colleagues to attack, told Breitbart News, “Jamaal Bowman is a deranged lunatic with an ego problem. He pulled a fire alarm to delay a vote. That’s a crime. It’s painfully obvious that he can’t take responsibility for his actions and is instead choosing to self-destruct.”

Jamaal, are you ready? pic.twitter.com/B2zcQDK5kc — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) September 30, 2023

Bowman told Fox News Monday “I don’t know why this has gotten so much attention. I was literally just in a rush to go vote, man. That’s all it was.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman on pulling the fire alarm: "I don't know why this has gotten so much attention. I was literally in a rush to go vote. That's all it was." pic.twitter.com/rBykBkieel — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2023

Bowman says he has talked with Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) but would not disclose their conversation.

The U.S. Capitol Police and the House Administration Committee are each investigating the incident. Separately, members of Congress are preparing resolutions to expel Bowman from the House or censure him.

Follow Bradley Jaye on Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.