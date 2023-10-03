The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will be hosting a weeklong celebration of “National Coming Out Day” in this month of October.

According to City Journal, a teacher within the district shared a document called “Week of Action Toolkit – Elementary,” which outlined how the LAUSD would essentially be treating the month of October as a secondary LGBTQ pride month.

Parents Defending Education noted:

The document provides elementary teachers with an ‘identity Map’ to use when teaching young children during this week. This identity map focuses on the identity of students, including their ‘race,’ ‘ethnicity,’ ‘gender identity,’ ‘religion,’ ‘sexuality,’ and ‘mental health.’ The purpose of the identity map is to teach students about ‘intersectionality.’

“Teachers will have students create their own images with the identity map, and these images will be shared with the district. The document also has a famous transgender person to discuss with students each day of the week,” it added.

Such famous people that will be discussing transgenderism are Elliot Page and Jazz Jennings.

Students will also be invited to sign a pledge that they will “use kind language when talking about all teachers, staff, classmates and their families even if they are different from themselves.”

“Be an Upstander by sticking up for others, if safe to do so, otherwise they will ask a grown up for help,” the document says. “Encourage and teach others to be allies.”

The document further linked to an instructional from the Human Rights Campaign advising on proper LGBTQ language for elementary school students.

“When children ask questions about LGBTQ words, it is sometimes best to offer simple and direct answers,” the document says .”You might choose to answer a student’s question with another question to figure out what they are really asking — is it about name calling, a classmate’s two dads or something they saw on the internet? Listening first helps you respond.”

