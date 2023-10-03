House of Horrors: 11 Illegal Aliens Among Men Accused of Gang Raping Girls in Small Minnesota Town

At least 11 illegal alien men are accused of having been involved in a house of horrors in the small town of Bemidji, Minnesota, where at least three young girls were drugged, tied up, and gang raped, according to local law enforcement.

Late last month, an 11-year-old girl presented herself at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s Emergency Department to report that she had been sexually assaulted. The case was then turned over to the Bemidji Police Department where officers began looking for the residence where the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Police soon identified a residence at 1821 America Court NW in Bemidji as the location of the alleged sexual assault. The victim said she was staying with an adult male relative when he put her in a car with other men and she had a bag put over her head.

The men allegedly brought the victim to the residence at 1821 America Court NW, pushed her down a flight of stairs, forced her to consume alcohol, and tied her up. The victim alleges a man nicknamed “Panda,” later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Ernesto Luna of Mission, Texas, raped her while four men watched.

The victim said she was then gang raped by an unknown number of men.

Police said the victim described a house of horrors where another young girl was tied up and unconscious in a closet of the bedroom and that a 16-year-old girl was also tied up. Two other girls were also tied up, the victim said, as she was gang raped.

Luna, whom police identified through specific tattoos, was arrested on a warrant out of Hennepin County and also charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In addition, police said many men were found at the residence when they raided it — including 11 illegal aliens who were turned over to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Police have said the investigation is ongoing.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.