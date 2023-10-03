The Biden administration is “scrambling” to try to assure U.S. allies that American aid to Ukraine will continue despite growing Republican opposition to it, according to a report.

Four sources told Axios that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken plan to call several of their counterparts in Europe and will hold a conference call with leaders of the G7 countries and several other European allies.

A European diplomat told the outlet that the Biden administration told allies it is working on an agreement with Congress to allow continued military aid to Ukraine.

The outreach began Sunday after Congress passed a short-term funding measure that was stripped of any funding for Ukraine. Biden had signed the measure into law, calling it “good news” since it kept the government funded, and said he fully expected McCarthy to “keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment.” Biden also said that he had “just made” a deal with McCarthy about continuing Ukraine funding.

According to the report, Biden administration officials “at various levels” spoke with their counterparts in Europe and in NATO member states, “reiterating Biden’s weekend comments that U.S. aid will continue,” according to the report. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reportedly spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov late Sunday.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in regards to Ukraine aid, “We are confident that it is going to continue.”

However — the White House’s plans could be complicated by the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) successfully led a motion to vacate.

In a New York Times report published Tuesday, anonymous officials claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “closely watching” the debate about U.S. aid to Ukraine and intended to use disinformation to end U.S. and European support for Ukraine.

