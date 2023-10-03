Anonymous United States officials told the New York Times they are “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to end U.S. and European support for Ukraine through disinformation efforts.

According to the Times, “Russia disinformation aims to increase support for candidates opposing Ukraine aid with the ultimate goal of stopping international military assistance to Kyiv.”

“American officials” claimed that Russia has been “frustrated” that the U.S. and Europe have “largely remained united” on continued military and economic aid for Ukraine and wants to weaken Ukrainian support.

The report, by the Times‘ reporter covering “U.S. intelligence agencies,” comes amid a massive fight in the U.S. Congress over continuing to send billions in taxpayer money to Ukraine.

Republicans in the House and Senate who oppose more Ukraine aid scored a massive victory Saturday when a stop-gap U.S. government funding measure passed without any of the aid the Biden administration had requested.

The Times report noted Republican opposition forced congressional leaders to pass a bill without Ukraine aid. Officials claimed Putin “appears to be closely watching U.S. political debates over Ukraine assistance.”

President Joe Biden is now urging House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other Republicans to pass a separate bill with Ukraine aid, warning that the need is urgent.

The Biden administration has requested $24 billion more for Ukraine through the end of the year, on top of the $113 billion already committed since February 2022.

The report also said Moscow is “likely” to try to boost pro-Russian candidates in Europe and “could seek” to influence the European parliamentary vote next year. “Russia has long used its intelligence services to influence democratic politics around the world,” the report said, further stating that Russia is “likely” to ramp up disinformation efforts in the coming months.

“The American officials spoke on the condition their names not be reported so they could discuss sensitive intelligence,” the report concluded.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. — whom Democrats accused of Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential campaign — commented about the report on X, saying, “And there it is folks! All opposition to Ukraine funding should be assumed to be a Russian op. They think you’re all morons & they can pull this stunt again! NO MORE WAR NO MORE $ NO MORE DEATH!”

A writer for the American Mind blasted the article as “pure CIA crafted propaganda,” saying, “Wow this article. Pure CIA crafted propaganda from word one. Put this thing in a fake news museum. >For example, did you know that if you don’t want a nuclear war with Russia you are ‘under the influence of AI-generated Russian conspiracy theories’?”

Quincy Institute Senior Adviser Kelley Vlahos posted, “You only question US Ukraine policy because Putin told you so.”

