House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) sent a letter to the Department of Defense on Wednesday to inquire when the DOD first learned that a top defense official was allegedly involved in a dogfighting ring and if he is still being paid, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Banks said in a letter addressed to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin:

I write to you today regarding Frederick Moorefield Jr.’s arrest for alleged involvement in a brutal dog fighting ring. At the time of his arrest, Moorefield served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control and Communications at the Department of Defense. According to the Department of Justice, law enforcement discovered blood-stained carpet, an apparatus for involuntarily inseminating female dogs, and electrical cables to execute dogs at Moorefield’s home. Furthermore, Moorefield and his codefendant allegedly discussed arranging dog fights, prize money, and using performance-enhancing drugs to improve their chances of winning dog fights. I am concerned about the potential continued use of taxpayer dollars to compensate a person who was charged with such a sadistic and violent crime.

Moorefield was arrested last Thursday and charged with furthering a dogfighting ring alongside a longtime friend, Mario Flythe, who allegedly admitted participating in the dogfighting.

According to a federal affidavit, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Department of Agriculture, and other agencies raided the homes of Moorefield and Flythe on September 6.

A Pentagon spokesman said the DOD was aware of the criminal complaint against Moorefield.

“We can confirm that the individual is no longer in the workplace, but we cannot comment further on an individual personnel matter,” Navy Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman said, although he did not elaborate on whether he had been suspended, terminated, or allowed to retire.

Moorefield has reportedly been involved in dogfighting since “at least 2002.”

Banks asked Austin in his letter to inform him when the DOD was made aware of the allegations that Moorefield was involved in a dogfighting ring, and how soon afterwards it suspended Moorefield from the workplace.

He also asked whether Moorefield was currently receiving any financial compensation from DOD, and if not, when he was removed from the payroll.

Banks also inquired whether Moorefield would be eligible to receive a federal pension if he is convicted.

Banks asked Austin to respond within five business days.