Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said it is abhorrent that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo sees no reason to visit Taiwan.

“It is abhorrent that Secretary Raimondo claimed there was no reason to go to Taiwan, a free and fair country, yet willingly visited Communist China, which is committing genocide against the Uyghur people,” Blackburn told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement. “Taiwan is the largest manufacturer of semiconductors, and it would be well within her work as Secretary of Commerce to visit our friends in Taipei. It is time for this administration to stop playing games with Beijing to advance their climate agenda.”

Why did @SecRaimondo refuse to acknowledge that Taiwan is a country? pic.twitter.com/LvWj5IHUwa — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 4, 2023

Blackburn spoke to Breitbart News as Raimondo said that she sees “no reason to visit Taiwan” during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing.

A transcript of the exchange goes as follows:

BLACKBURN: Okay. And have you visited Taiwan? RAIMONDO: I have not. BLACKBURN: Any reason for that? RAIMONDO: I have had no reason to visit Taiwan. BLACKBURN: No reason to visit Taiwan. And even though they’re a primary supplier of a lot of chips, do you consider Taiwan a country? RAIMONDO: The administration’s policy is clear on Taiwan. BLACKBURN: You’re not going to deviate from that? RAIMONDO: Absolutely not.

Blackburn visited the island nation in August 2022, where she met with several government officials and business leaders.

The visit happened after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited Taiwan a few weeks prior and represents bipartisan support for Taiwan.

She said in August 2022:

Meeting with leaders from Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea was an important step in showcasing America’s commitment to the region and expanding our strategic relationships. Continuing these long-established partnerships is important to the success of both East Asian nations and the United States. I am grateful for their leadership and strength against the Chinese Communist Party. In Washington, I’ve introduced legislation to permanently expand our diplomatic footprint in the area.

“The Indo-Pacific Region is the next frontier for the New Axis of Evil,” the Tennessee senator said.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.