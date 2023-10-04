President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, has been removed from the White House campus while the administration evaluates the “next steps” after the dog has been involved in at least 11 recorded biting incidents.

Last month, Commander bit a Security Service agent on White House grounds, marking the 11th known biting incident.

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day. They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions,” First Lady Jill Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement.

“Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated,” Alexander added.

Although there have been 11 recorded incidents of Commander biting White House or Secret Service staff, CNN reported “ the real number is higher and includes executive residence staff and other White House workers.”

One biting incident last November was so serious the White House physician’s office referred a Secret Service officer to the hospital for treatment after Commander bit their arm and thigh.

Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent to former First Lady Michelle Obama, accused Biden of “creating an unsafe work environment.”

“Imagine you’re the owner of a business, a CEO of a company, you bring your dog in, and your dog keeps biting employees. You’re creating an unsafe work environment. And that’s what’s happening now,” Wackrow said.

“There’s uniqueness here where it’s the residence of the president of the United States, but it’s also the workplace for hundreds, if not thousands, of people. And you can’t bring a hazard into the workplace and that’s what is essentially happening with this dog,” he added. “One time, you can say it’s an accident, but now multiple incidents is a serious issue.”

Axios further reported that the “several dozen people who maintain the White House as housekeepers, curators, chefs, butlers, carpenters, and more — have been fearful” of Commander and Biden’s younger dog, Major.

Commander is not the first Biden dog to be banned from the White House over safety concerns. Biden’s younger dog, Major, was banished to a Delaware property due to his aggressive behavior and biting issues.

After Major bit a Secret Service agent in 2021, Biden described Major as a “sweet dog,” whom “85 percent of the people there love him.”

