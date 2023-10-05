Attorneys Representing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Quit over Alleged Millions Owed in Legal Fees

Attorneys representing MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell have quit representing him over allegedly millions owed in legal fees.

Mike Lindell has been defending against defamation claims having to do with statements he made regarding the 2020 election allegedly being stolen from former President Donald Trump. His attorneys have alleged that he owes them millions in unpaid legal fees. In a court filing on Thursday, the law firm of Parker Daniels Kibort LLC claimed Lindell and MyPillow have fallen months behind on legal payments.

“At this time, Defendants are in arrears by millions of dollars to PDK,” the filing said. “PDK is a small litigation and trial firm in Minneapolis, MN and cannot afford to finance Defendants’ defense in the Litigations.”

The firm added that it would be detrimental to continue representing Lindell, asserting that the “future fees and costs will amount to millions of dollars in addition to the millions of dollars already owed.” Per NBC News:

The firm has been defending Lindell in defamation lawsuits filed by voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, as well as a third lawsuit brought by former Dominion employee Eric Coomer. All three claim their reputations were damaged by Lindell’s repeated fantastical claims of fraud around the 2020 presidential election. In April, an arbitration panel ordered Lindell to pay $5 million for losing his “Prove Mike Wrong” 2020 election challenge, in which participants were asked to find proof that his cyber data was not valid data from the November 2020 election, as he’d contended it was. Software developer Robert Zeidman won the challenge, but Lindell refused to pay. Lindell is now challenging the arbitration panel’s ruling.

On Thursday, Lindell hailed his lawyers as being “brave and courageous,” saying that he has no ability to pay them and has gone broke.

“We’ve lost everything, every dime,” he told NBC News. “All of it is gone.”

Lindell said that his company has been facing serious financial challenges, adding that he can no longer borrow money.

“They took away my borrowing because of all you guys in the media,” Lindell said.

Lindell, however, still vowed to keep pushing his claims of a stolen election.

“I will never stop trying to secure our elections,” he said.

