The Congressional fundraising arm of the Democratic National Committee derided a southern border wall as “bigoted,” “ineffective,” “hateful,” and “disgusting” while former President Donald Trump was in office.

Now that President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is set to erect 17 more miles of wall, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is mum.

Breitbart News reached out to a DCCC spokesperson for comment, asking if the organization stood by its tweets criticizing the border wall under Trump’s administration now that Biden’s administration is adding to it, but the DCCC did not respond to the comment request.

On July 31, 2018, the DCCC posted an image to X, formerly Twitter, reading, “No Wall. No Hate. Not Now. Not Ever.” Along with the picture, the text of the tweet read, “Trump is threatening to shut down our government (for the second time) unless he gets BILLIONS to fund his bigoted border wall (the one he promised Mexico would pay for.)”

“RT if you agree: Not one cent of Americans’ tax dollars should be used to fund Trump’s bigotry,” it added.

In March 2018, the DCCC asked its followers to retweet if they felt “our military has better things to fund than Trump’s bigoted, hateful, disgusting border wall.”

RT if you think our military has better things to fund than Trump's bigoted, hateful, disgusting border wall — the one he repeatedly promised Mexico would pay for. https://t.co/8QL40tundn — DCCC (@dccc) March 28, 2018

Similarly, it derided a border wall as “expensive and ineffective” in March 2019.

While the DCCC failed to comment, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) released a statement on Thursday, condemning the move and calling on the Biden administration to nix the plans.

“The Biden administration was not required to waive several environmental laws to expedite the building of the border wall. The President needs to take responsibility for this decision and reverse course,” she wrote.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas contended Thursday, “There is no new administration policy with respect to the border wall” and added that “the law requires government to use these funds for this purpose.”

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro noted that Mayorkas “picks his words carefully as he tries to calm left-wing anger over the 17 extra miles of border wall — while also trying to persuade swing voters that the Biden administration has not opened the border.”

Munro, who noted the additional wall is meant to funnel migrants to official entryways at the border, cleverly pointed out that while it is unclear when the construction will begin, Democrats will likely use footage of border wall construction during the 2024 campaign season in an effort to dupe swing voters.

The plans come as millions of migrants have entered the United States under Mayorkas’s watch since January 2021.

“Mayorkas’s migrants can be used by U.S. employers to replace unwanted older and sicker workers, parents encumbered by children, or Americans with criminal records and drug addictions,” Munro noted.