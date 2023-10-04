President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief says he will build several more miles of President Donald Trump’s border wall to divert migrants away from several gaps that he has left open since 2021.

The extra miles of border are not intended to stop the job-seeking economic migrants. Instead, Alejandro Mayorkas, the Cuban-born Secretary of Homeland Security, is asking migrants to safely register at the official gates along the border so they can be quickly released into U.S. society.

It is not clear when the extra walls will be built. However, video of the construction can be used by Democrats during the 2024 elections.

Mayorkas’ Department of Homeland Security announced its plans on Wednesday in the government’s Federal Register of Regulations:

There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas pursuant to sections 102(a) and 102(b) of IIRIRA.

The six-page document lists the short gaps but does not state the total length of the wall to be built.

The document says funding to fill the gaps comes from money that was provided by Congress to Trump in 2019.

Mayorkas has had the legal authority and funds to build many miles of wall. But he instead has allowed more than five million wage-cutting, rent-spiking migrants to walk, fly, or sneak across the border since January 2021. In September, for example, media reports said he allowed at least 260,000 migrants across the border.

Mayorkas’ migrants can be used by U.S. employers to replace unwanted older and sicker workers, parents encumbered by children, or Americans with criminal records and drug addictions.

Filling the gaps may reduce Mayorkas’ record number of drowned migrants. Migrant deaths in 2023 are beating records set under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.