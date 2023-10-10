White House Confirms More than 20 Americans Unaccounted for in Israel, Unknown Number Held Hostage

aradaphotography via Getty Images
aradaphotography via Getty Images
Kristina Wong

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed during a White House press conference Tuesday that at least 20 Americans are unaccounted for in Israel, after attacks on Saturday by Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas that left over 1,000 dead.

“We believe that there are 20 or more Americans who at this point are missing,” Sullivan said at the press conference. He said he did not know about their condition, and could not confirm a “precise number” of those missing.

“That does not mean necessarily that there are 20 or more hostages. Just that is the number who are currently unaccounted for,” he added.

“We do not know the number of hostages at this time,” he said.

He also confirmed that the number of Americans killed has risen to 14.

Thirty-two year old American born Dr. Hayim Katsman was one of at least 11 Americans killed during the violent terror attacks.

Thirty-two year old American born Dr. Hayim Katsman was one of at least 11 Americans killed during the violent terror attacks. Hannah Katsman/Facebook

Sullivan said President Joe Biden has not spoken to any family members of those killed, but that the State Department has been in contact with those families. “He has not yet spoken with the families,” he said.

Sullivan said the administration has reached out to families of unaccounted for Americans.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook. 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.