National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed during a White House press conference Tuesday that at least 20 Americans are unaccounted for in Israel, after attacks on Saturday by Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas that left over 1,000 dead.

“We believe that there are 20 or more Americans who at this point are missing,” Sullivan said at the press conference. He said he did not know about their condition, and could not confirm a “precise number” of those missing.

“That does not mean necessarily that there are 20 or more hostages. Just that is the number who are currently unaccounted for,” he added.

“We do not know the number of hostages at this time,” he said.

He also confirmed that the number of Americans killed has risen to 14.

Sullivan said President Joe Biden has not spoken to any family members of those killed, but that the State Department has been in contact with those families. “He has not yet spoken with the families,” he said.

Sullivan said the administration has reached out to families of unaccounted for Americans.

