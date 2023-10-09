Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a “complete siege” of the Gaza strip following Hamas’s massive terror attack on the Jewish state, which has killed 800 people and wounded 2,500 more, according to reports. State Department spokesman Matt Miller has confirmed the death of nine U.S. citizens. There are over 100 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. In response to the attack, the Israeli Airforce has struck at least 1,000 terror targets in Gaza. Iran reportedly assisted in the planning and approval of the attack.

11:13 A.M. — Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry is denouncing Hamas’s terror attack on Israel, saying in a statement that its assaults “constitute a dangerous escalation.”

“Bahrain denounces [….] the kidnapping of civilians from their homes as hostages,” the statement reads.

11:00 A.M. — Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears to have deleted a tweet saying he encouraged Turkey’s efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Deleted now apparently, but this was it. pic.twitter.com/9DPgRg37pk — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 9, 2023

10:26 A.M. — Rockets strikes in the the Jerusalem region injures three people, according to Magen David Adom ambulance service.

Times of Israel reports:

MDA says medics are treating a man in his 20s who has been seriously wounded by shrapnel as a result of a rocket impact in Abu Ghosh, west of Jerusalem. Another two people are being treated in an undisclosed area near Jerusalem — a woman in her 60s in critical condition, and a man with light injuries, MDA says.

10:26 A.M. — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells politicians from Southern Israel that the country’s fight against Hamas will change the course of Middle East history.

“I know you’ve been through tough, terrible things. What Hamas will go through will be tough and terrible — we’re already in the midst of the battle and we’ve only just begun,” Netanyahu says. “The nation will turn over every stone to help you all. I ask that you stand strong because we are going to change the Middle East.”

10:06 A.M. — IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus says one of Israel’s objectives is from Hamas’s control over Gaza.

"If you want to compare this to something in American history, then this could be a 9/11 and a Pearl Harbor wrapped into one”. IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus says the attacks by Hamas are "by far the worst day in Israeli history." pic.twitter.com/MfbxPPJKqE — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 9, 2023

10:02 A.M. — Israeli forces neutralize “a number of militants” who entered the territory of the Jewish state from Lebanon, says an IDF spokesperson. The IDF strikes a Hezbollah observation post along the Lebanese border, the Times of Israel reports.