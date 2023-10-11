Tommy Tuberville Refers NewsGuard Adviser Michael Hayden to Capitol Police, Alleges Call for ‘Assassination’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) reported former CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden to the Capitol Police on Tuesday over the former general’s suggestion on social media the lawmaker be removed from the “human race.”

As Breitbart News reported, in response to a post on social media site X – formerly known as Twitter – that queried, “Should Tommy Tuberville be removed from his committee? Yes or No?” Hayden responded, “How about the human race?”

Tuberville characterized the message as promoting “politically motivated assassination.”

The Breitbart News report made clear Hayden is an adviser for self-described “media tracker” NewsGuard.

This is an organization that purports to gauge the “reliability” of news outlets that infamously favors left-leaning, corporate-owned media — even if they publish verifiable disinformation, without corrections — and targets right-wing websites.

Tuberville was quick to make his complaint clear.

“This statement is disgusting and it is repugnant to everything we believe in as Americans,” Tuberville outlined in a statement Tuesday. “Given General Hayden’s long career in Washington, he must have known that, by making such a statement, he was committing a serious crime. His own efforts today to reinterpret what he said are only a tacit admission of guilt.”

Tuberville continued by saying he was not aware of any congressional Democrats who condemned Hayden’s statement, and Democrats have “only continued to attack” him by name in the hours since.

“Sadly, General Hayden is just the latest in a long line of Washington Leftists who have engaged in reckless rhetoric against me over the past few months,” Tuberville wrote. “This must stop, and it must stop now.”

My statement on General Hayden. pic.twitter.com/KQ0sLz6gTQ — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) October 10, 2023

Tuberville called Hayden out for presiding over “some of the biggest failures” in American intelligence history, linking him to intelligence flaws with the 9/11 attacks, and lack of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

He alleged Hayden lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop so Joe Biden could be elected as president.

Tuberville confirmed his office has reported the incident to Capitol Police and added: “I expect that they will once again do an excellent job protecting members of Congress and bringing criminals to justice.”