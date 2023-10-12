Report: Muslim Israeli Arab Died Rescuing People from Hamas Terrorists

A Muslim Israeli Arab man named Abad El Rahman Alansasra died over the weekend while reportedly rescuing civilians during the horrific Hamas terrorist attack.

Alansasra’s story circulated on social media Thursday, and Maariv reported his death.

“He brought them on Friday evening and left to wait near Re’im [kibbutz]. At half past six in the morning, he started to hear the commotion and tried to go in and take the people who traveled with him,” his family member said. “A few minutes after it all started, he talked to his wife and told her that he wasn’t doing well. This was the last call from him.”

“Everything was closed and they didn’t let them in. Only today early in the morning they came to his car and found him shot,” they added.

Alansasra leaves behind a wife and seven children. The amount of people he saved prior to his murder remains unknown.

“This is Abad El Rahman Alansasra, a Muslim Israeli-Arab. Abad drove young people escaping from the Nova party to safety under live fire, saving countless lives until he was shot at the entrance to the kibbutz. He left behind a wife and 7 children. I don’t know how many lives he saved. Terrorists – you will never have this!” influencer Yael Bur tur wrote on social media when announcing his story.

“May this hero’s memory always be the blessing it is!” Stop Antisemitism responded.

