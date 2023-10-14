House Democrat leaders view House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), the leading candidate for Speaker of the House, as an “insurrectionist” and an “extremist extraordinaire.”

“House Republicans have selected as their nominee to be the Speaker of the people’s House the chairman of the chaos caucus, a defender in a dangerous way of dysfunction, and an extremist extraordinaire,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, (D-NY) said on Friday.

“His focus has been on peddling lies and conspiracy theories and driving division amongst the American people,” the House Democrat leader added.

On Friday, Jordan became the House Republican nominee for Speaker of the House, which represents a significant rise for the once-party outsider to the House Republican standard-bearer, Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye reported.

Despite the support from House Republicans, Democrat leaders view him as someone diametrically opposed to their values, and even dangerous to their vision for American democracy.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) called Jordan an “insurrectionist” and said he would easily become Speaker if it were not for Democrats’ staunch opposition to the Ohio firebrand.

“Every Republican who cast their vote for him is siding with an insurrectionist against our democracy,” she charged.

“I think moderate Republicans should be freaked out with Jim Jordan as Speaker,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), a member of Democrat leadership, said. He even claimed that Jordan would “push for a national abortion ban” and to impeach President Joe Biden.

Not all Democrats viewed every Republican Speaker candidate with such disdain as they do Jordan.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), the chairman of the House Democrat Conference, said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), the prior leading Speaker nominee, is someone Democrats can talk to, but Jordan “is dangerous for our democracy.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.