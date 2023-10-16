Hunter Biden was “very rude” when he failed to pay back his business partner, Rob Walker, for a loan taken out to cover legal bills, according to an IRS whistleblower interview of Walker recently released by the House Ways and Means Committee.

The revelation comes as Hunter Biden reportedly struggles to pay his $10 million in legal fees, with many more legal challenges likely to arise. Critics questioned how Hunter could afford the legal fees month after month while allegedly strapped for cash.

Walker, who described himself as someone who “generally [has] been acting as a surrogate for H[unter] around the country and abroad pursuing opportunities,” is a key Biden family associate. The IRS agents interviewed Walker in 2021 as a part of the DOJ’s five-year probe into Hunter Biden.

Walker’s entity infamously received $3 million in payments between 2015 and 2017 from CEFC China Energy Co, an entity closely linked to the CCP. In turn, the payments were split between four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden.” The family members received $1.3 million collectively, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed in March.

IRS agents recounted on an FBI FD-302 report dated February 2, 2022, that Hunter Biden asked Walker to lend him $90,000 in 2017 to pay divorce legal bills. Instead of lending him the full amount requested, Walker gave him $50,000.

“He [Walker] recalls RHB [Robert Hunter Biden] needed a lump sum payment related to his divorce in 2017,” the FBI FD-302 said. “Walker does not owe RHB any money form. Walker gave $50,000 to RHB that was never paid back, but he does not recall if he treated it as a loan for tax purposes.”

Hunter Biden apparently never repaid Walker, and when Walker asked for repayment, Hunter “was very rude about it as he was angry Walker was asking about it considering the problems he was going through,” the form recounted.

“Walker believes the problems RHB meant were the divorce, drugs issues, and being in the media as problems he was experiencing,” the form said. “The last time Walker saw RHB was in 2017 on 16th Street in Washington, DC, at about 10:00 PM. RHB was drunk or high and was yelling at Walker.”

Hunter Biden still struggles to pay his bills, as he racked up at least $10 million in legal bills over the past five years, with the potential to spend millions more defending himself from an impeachment inquiry and three gun charges, CNN reported October 4. Potential tax charges also still loom. Legal experts told Breitbart News last year that Hunter Biden’s high-powered legal defense could cost him more than $100,000 per month.

A legal defense fund was floated as an idea to pay for the legal bills, but the White House reportedly opposes a fund because it could be perceived as breaching campaign finance laws.

“Nobody will help him financially,” a person close to the president’s son told CNN. However, Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, confidant, and financier of Hunter’s IRS debt, paid many of Hunter’s legal bills, a source close to Hunter told CNN.

Kevin Morris controls Hunter Biden’s ten percent interest in BHR Partners, a company with close ties to the CCP, Breitbart News exclusively reported in April. BHR Partners currently maintains investments worth billions around the world.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.