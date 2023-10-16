Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will enter Monday night’s House Republican meeting with a burst of momentum less than twenty-four hours before a scheduled vote on the House floor to make him Speaker.

Republicans will convene on Capitol Hill after a day that saw many of Jordan’s declared opponents reverse course and endorse his campaign for the Speaker’s gavel.

Before lunchtime, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) — viewed by many as Jordan’s greatest opponent who reportedly had been organizing an anti-Jordan block — endorsed Jordan, followed before midday by influential Reps. Ken Calvert (R-CA) and Ann Wagner (R-MO).

Jordan’s momentum continued throughout the day as Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), who had previously vowed to oppose Jordan, endorsed him.

Buchanan credited a conversation with Jordan in comments echoed by other former holdouts who have endorsed Jordan.

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA), a top ally of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), also issued a statement, simply saying that he would vote for Jordan on the House floor. Ferguson had been considered a likely floor holdout.

I’ll be voting for Jim Jordan on the House floor tomorrow. — Congressman Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) October 16, 2023

A significant but less heralded endorsement came from Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), who announced Monday that he had previously informed Jordan of his support.

Aderholt’s statement did not explicitly state whom he supported in Friday’s initial vote when Jordan defeated Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA). However, his support is notable due to his seniority on the Appropriations Committee.

I told @Jim_Jordan on Friday that I fully support him to be the 56th Speaker of the House. — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) October 16, 2023

Members of the Appropriations Committee had been reported to be a prime target for Rogers when recruiting his anti-Jordan block before endorsing Jordan.

Leading up to Monday’s meeting, Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA), another holdout, also announced his support for Jordan.

I just had a productive conversation with @Jim_Jordan about our shared priorities for this Congress. We both agree on the need to pass a strong NDAA, fund our government, support our troops, and secure our border. Jim has my support for Speaker. — Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) October 16, 2023

While Jordan has made remarkable progress, holdouts remain, including Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), who plans to vote for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

McCarthy has announced he is not seeking the gavel and asked not to be nominated before Friday’s conference meeting, which saw Jordan nominated. He may convince those continuing to support him to relent and back Jordan.

