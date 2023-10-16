Sixty-eight percent of Americans say President Joe Biden acted either illegally or unethically regarding his family’s ventures with foreign entities, an uptick from previous polling, an AP-NORC poll found on Saturday.

Among the sixty-eight percent, 35 percent say Joe Biden acted illegally, while 33 percent say he acted unethically. Just 30 percent of the public think Joe Biden did nothing wrong regarding the business, the AP-NORC poll found.

The poll surveyed 1,163 adults nationwide between October 5–9 with a +/- 3.9 percentage point margin of error.

The AP-NORC poll is similar to polling from earlier in 2023. According to a Fox News poll in March, 64 percent said Joe Biden did something illegal or unethical. That number is greater than the poll’s findings in December when 62 percent said the president had done something illegal or unethical in connection with the Biden family business.

Throughout the investigation into the Bidens, House Republicans revealed significant evidence pointing towards Joe Biden’s involvement in the family business including, but not limited to, photos, texts, video, bank records, an audio recording, and alleged bribes, along with IRS and former business partner whistleblower testimonies. A 20-point memo released by James Comer’s (R-KY) Oversight Committee details “Evidence of Joe Biden’s Involvement in His Family’s Influence Peddling Schemes.”

In addition, Joe Biden may have retained sensitive documents about the Biden family business’s involvement with foreign countries, House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) suggested Monday in a letter to special counsel Robert Hur.

Hur, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is investigating President Biden for the mishandling of classified material; this relates to his possession of documents from when he was vice president. As part of the investigation, he reportedly interviewed the president last week for two hours. Comer apparently suspects Hur could possess information that links Biden’s document scandal to his family’s foreign dealings.

Additional allegations show Chinese business partners wired money to a Hunter Biden account in 2019 that used Joe Biden’s address as the beneficiary. The two wires totaled $260,000 from BHR Partners associates in July and August 2019. According to court documents, Hunter Biden did not reside with Joe Biden in Delaware at the time of the payment.

The House Ways and Means Committee released additional evidence in September from IRS whistleblowers that revealed Hunter Biden referenced selling access to Joe Biden as “the keys” to “my family’s only asset.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.