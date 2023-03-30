More voters over the course of four month period are convinced Hunter and President Joe Biden have done something illegal or unethical in relation to his family’s business, a Fox News poll found Wednesday.

The increase comes after the House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed in March the Biden family received a collective $1.3 million cut in 2017 from a Biden family business associate, who was sent a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company linked to the CCP.

The committee has also discovered unreported funds the Biden family businesses received while Joe Biden was vice president. Overall, the Biden family business has received more than 31 million during his reign as vice president.

Hunter has confirmed the $1.3 million China payout, while Joe Biden falsely denied it.

According to the poll, 64 percent believe Joe Biden did something illegal or unethical, the poll found in March. That number is greater than the poll’s findings in December when 62 percent said the president had done something illegal or unethical in connection with the Biden family business.

Polling data shows the increase of two percent was transferred from those who were recorded as unsure in December. Seven percent in December did not know if Joe Biden did something illegal or unethical. In March, that number shrank two percentage points to five percent.

The number of voters who believe Biden has done nothing wrong has remained constant. Only 31 percent in March said Joe Biden “hasn’t done anything seriously wrong,” mirroring the same number from December’s poll.

The growing belief that Joe Biden has done something wrong is tracing Hunter Biden’s polling data on the same question. Seventy-six percent say Hunter did something illegal or unethical, up from 73 percent in February and 70 percent in December.

Those who did not know if Hunter did something illegal or unethical has also shrunk over four months: 11 percent in March, 9 percent in February, 6 percent in December.

By convincing the undecideds, the polling data suggests Comer is winning the public relations battle against the White House, which has often refused to engage with the media.

Speaking with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Comer vowed to keep investigating the Biden family for nine violations to determine if Joe Biden is compromised by China for legislative purposes.

“We believe the reason the family was receiving this money is because of favors that Joe Biden did as vice president and or as president,” Comer said.

He added the trove of bank documents that revealed the $1.3 million China payout to the Biden family is one set of many more to be disclosed to the public in the coming months:

My Biden family investigation has a legislative purpose. At the end of the day, @GOPoversight will inform legislative solutions that will define what influence peddling is, update ethics laws & disclosure laws, & prohibit foreign adversaries from buying influence. @BloombergTV pic.twitter.com/7vs5cdYNy3 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) March 29, 2023

The poll surveyed 1,007 registered voters from March 24-27 with a 3 point margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.