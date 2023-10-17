FBI Form: CCP-Linked Entity Sent Biden Business $3M ‘Thank You’ Gift

The $3 million the Biden family business received from CCP-linked CEFC China Energy Co. was a “thank you” gift for providing investment opportunities, according to an IRS whistleblower interview of Biden associate Rob Walker recently released by the House Ways and Means Committee.

The payments, which landed in Walker’s account between 2015 and 2017, were in turn divvied between four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed in March. The family members collectively received $1.3 million.

Walker is a key Biden family associate, describing himself as someone who “generally [has] been acting as a surrogate for H[unter] around the country and abroad pursuing opportunities.”

According to Walker, IRS agents recounted on an FBI FD-302 report that CEFC’s relationship with the Bidens and associates appeared lucrative. The Biden business introduced CEFC to potential investments, and that triggered a $3 million “thank you” gift with the understanding of a warmer working relationship in the future, the form shows:

Walker explained that he, RHB [Hunter Biden], and [James] Gilliar made some introductions on behalf of CEFC. One was with an Omani bank and Omani energy company and another was with a Columbian energy company. They had good rapport with CEFC and discussed pursuing infrastructure projects in the US. CEFC was interested in rail projects that US companies would not have found profitable. Walker said they likely needed a US partner, such as them, to provide opportunities. The $3 million amount was more of a “thank you” from CEFC. They talked of putting together a larger group and discussed acquiring office space.

The Bidens earned tens of millions of dollars from foreign business deals for which “Hunter offered no real work,” Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer explained in December 2022.

RELATED — Grassley: Foreign National in Alleged Biden Bribery Scheme Has “Insurance Policy” Recordings of Joe and Hunter

C-SPAN

“So you have the flow of funds, you have the flow of funds from foreign parties that are linked to the government and intelligence services. And then you have the third component of this, which is there’s no discernible service or product or anything that Hunter Biden has brought to the table,” Schweizer said. “So the question has to be asked, why are foreign actors like these four businessmen in China arranging deals worth tens of millions of dollars to the Bidens and not getting anything in return?”

“What’s important to point out here is that Hunter Biden is the one who’s the signatory on these deals. But the laptop also shows that money is fungible within the Biden family,” he said. “We know that $2 million that arrived from China ended up with his uncle, James Biden. And we also know that Hunter Biden paid some of his father’s bills while he was vice president of the United States.”

Breitbart News reported in March that Walker received $179,836.86 on November 5, 2015, all while President Joe Biden was vice president. It is unknown who sent the $179,836.86 sum to Walker, who, four days later, on November 9, 2015, used his personal checking account to send a wire to a bank account for “Robert [Hunter] Biden” in the amount of $59,900 (one-third of the total payment), the committee’s investigation has found.

Nine times, Joe Biden denied his involvement in the Biden family business despite evidence to the contrary. Joe Biden even claimed Hunter Biden never received money from China. “My son has not made money from China,” he claimed in October 2020.

“No!” Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Involvement with Hunter’s “Shake Down” Text

C-SPAN

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.