Hunter Biden earned tens of millions of dollars from foreign business deals for which “Hunter offered no real work,” the seventh tranche of “Twitter Files” released by journalist Michael Shellenberger revealed, citing Breitbart News’ senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

Shellenberger on Monday cited Schweizer’s research from his books, Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption, which detail how the Biden family business is structured to facilitate corrupt business deals with individuals closely associated with foreign governments.

“What we know is that the Biden family has benefited from commercial deals overseas to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. That’s not in dispute. That’s based on the so-called suspicious activity reports that the Treasury Department has released because a U.S. Senate committee asked for it,” Schweizer prefaced in Shellenberger’s “Twitter Files.”

“These documents show the flow of funds from Russian, Ukrainian, and Chinese sources, among others. So we know there’s been a flow of funds. We also know that the people sending that money have very close relationships with the government,” Schweizer explained. “So in the case of China, for example, which I believe is the most troubling of the group of foreign donors, you can actually look on the Hunter Biden laptop and find the businessmen who secured these deals for Hunter Biden.”

“There are four gentlemen that are named. If you look at those four gentlemen, each and every one of them has close ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence,” Schweizer spoke specifically. “So for example, one gentleman who he calls the super chairman, at the same time that Hunter Biden secures a deal with him that translates into about $20 million, that same Chinese businessman is business partners with the vice minister of state security in China, who is responsible for foreign recruitment.”

Schweizer questioned how the Biden family could have been paid for work without seemingly providing a service in return.

“So you have the flow of funds, you have the flow of funds from foreign parties that are linked to the government and intelligence services. And then you have the third component of this, which is there’s no discernible service or product or anything that Hunter Biden has brought to the table,” Schweizer said. “So the question has to be asked, why are foreign actors like these four businessmen in China arranging deals worth tens of millions of dollars to the Bidens and not getting anything in return?”

Schweizer explained how Hunter’s earned money is tied to the Biden family business.

“What’s important to point out here is that Hunter Biden is the one who’s the signatory on these deals. But the laptop also shows that money is fungible within the Biden family,” he said. “We know that $2 million that arrived from China ended up with his uncle, James Biden. And we also know that Hunter Biden paid some of his father’s bills while he was vice president of the United States.”

“So this is not a Hunter Biden question. This is a larger Biden family question,” Schweizer concluded.

