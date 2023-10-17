A random shooter shut down the I-95 highway in Rep. John Rutherford’s (R) Florida district while he was opposing Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) Speakership bid in Washington D.C.

The “brazen late-morning shooting” occurred on Interstate 95 near the World Golf Village in Florida’s 5th district on Tuesday, causing a shutdown. Per News4Jax:

According to the Sheriff’s Office, suspects who were riding in the red car opened fire on a victim’s vehicle on the interstate around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim, who was driving, was struck by the gunfire and crashed into the center guard rail and a female passenger had glass-break injuries. Both were transported to local hospitals but their conditions are unknown. The red car sped off southbound and has not been found, the Sheriff’s Office said.A white Mercedes was seen at the scene of the shooting surrounded by law enforcement vehicles including a forensics van.

The highway’s southbound lanes in the vicinity of World Golf Village were shut down until it later reopened. Rescue vehicles and over a half a dozen police cars were seen amid the pileup around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

As Breitbart News reported, Jim Jordan was denied the Speaker of the House gavel on Tuesday due to 20 Republican holdouts, including John Rutherford.

“The six Republican holdouts voting for Speaker Emeritus Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) were Reps. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-NE), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) and Don Bacon (R-NE). McCarthy has endorsed Jordan and voted for him,” said the report.

“The seven Republicans voting for Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) were Reps. Steve Womack (R-AR), Mike Simpson (R-ID), John Rutherford (R-FL), Mike Kelly (R-PA), Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Kay Granger (R-TX), and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL). Scalise withdrew from the race last week after failing to see a path to victory. He, too, voted for Jordan,” it added.

Democrats have largely celebrated the holdouts as a delay of Jordan’s speakership bid.

“A vote today to make the architect of a nationwide abortion ban, a vocal election denier and an insurrection insider to the Speaker of this house would be a terrible message to the country and our allies,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar (R-CA).

