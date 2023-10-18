Republican Drew Ferguson Voted in 2022 Using Old Address

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA), who voted against Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid for House Speaker Wednesday, voted in the 2022 elections using an address that suggested he sold his house long before going to the polls.

Ferguson was one of the 22 House Republicans on Wednesday to vote against Jordan’s bid for Speaker, even though he voted for Jordan on Tuesday.

“I’ll be voting for Jim Jordan on the House floor tomorrow,” the Georgia congressman wrote on Monday.

Debbie Dooley, a Georgia grassroots activist, wrote, “It appears traitor Rep. Drew Ferguson illegally voted in 2022.” She added, “I can promise there will be complaints now.” 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯

It appears traitor Rep. Drew Ferguson illegally voted in 2022. "The Georgia Secretary of State's Office hasn't opened an investigation into whether Ferguson voted illegally. Investigators have not received a complaint regarding the congressman"… — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) October 18, 2023

The Georgia Republican voted in the 2022 elections using a Troup County address; however, property records and the congressman’s website at the time suggest that he sold his home well before the elections. Local reports suggest that the congressman moved two counties away, and the votes may have violated state law.

“It’s unclear what punishment Ferguson might face. Under state law, voting by an unqualified elector or giving false information to poll officers is a felony,” a local news outlet reported.

Brian Piper, a spokesman for Ferguson, defended Ferguson’s record but did not answer questions about the move to Pike County. Piper said it was a “clerical error.”

He explained:

Congressman Ferguson, previous mayor of West Point and lifelong resident, was registered to vote in his hometown. When going to vote in the 2022 primary, an administrative error mistakenly showed his address being in Pine Mountain despite never having lived there. Congressman Ferguson resolved the issue, and proceeded to vote in Troup County for the primary, general, and run-off elections.

“Congressman Ferguson is currently in the process of transitioning his residency to his new home in Pike County. To mischaracterize a clerical error as a devious ploy to cast a vote in the county of his hometown is ridiculous and irresponsible,” he added.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.