22 House Republicans Decline to Vote for Jim Jordan for Speaker

Twenty-two House Republicans on Wednesday declined to vote to make Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) the next Speaker of the House.

The House held another vote on if House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), the Republican nominee for Speaker, should become the leader of the House. Not enough Republicans voted to make him Speaker after 15 days without a Republican leader of the House.

Jordan received 199 votes, House Democrat Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) received 212 votes, and 22 lawmakers voted for someone other than Jordan and Jeffries.

The 22 Republicans who declined to vote for Jordan include:

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) voted for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) voted for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) voted for McCarthy Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) voted for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX) voted for Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) voted for Scalise Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) voted for Zeldin Rep. Carlos Giminez (R-FL) voted for McCarthy Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) voted for Scalise Rep. John James (R-MI) voted for former Rep. Candice Miller (R-MI) Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) voted for former Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) voted for Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) Rep. Granger voted for Scalise Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) voted for Scalise Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) voted for Scalise Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) voed for Bruce Westerman (R-AR) Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) voted for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA) voted for McCarthy Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) voted for Zeldin Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) voted for Scalise Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) voted for McCarthy

Reps. Buchanan, Ferguson, Miller-Meeks, and Stauber are new lawmakers who did not vote for Jordan, while Reps. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) and Victoria Spartz (R-IN) did vote for Jordan on Wednesday after declining to vote for him on Tuesday.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.