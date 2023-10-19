Breitbart News has confirmed the story is authentic. Buchanan and other members that opposed Jordan’s bid for Speaker met with the Ohio congressman on Thursday night. He reportedly is still against Jordan’s bid for Speaker. Buchanan voted for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) for Speaker of the House.

Buchanan voted for Jordan in the first round for Speaker.

He wrote on Monday about the need to move forward in his initial vote for Jordan:

Just received a call from @Jim_Jordan and had a very productive conservation. I informed him that I will be offering my support on the House floor. While I have always said that Jim is a good friend, I am deeply frustrated by the way this process has played out. However, I believe the future and immediate well-being and security of our country is too important and the need for Republicans to move forward united is greater than ever.

