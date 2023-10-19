Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), one of the 22 House Republicans who voted against Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid for Speaker, bowled Wednesday night at the Biden White House.
Video of Buchanan bowling at the Biden White House went viral on social media:
WATCH: Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan, who keeps blocking the vote for Jim Jordan for House Speaker, was partying last night at the White House bowling alley.
Must be nice.
— MONICA PAIGE✰ ✰OANN (@themonfather) October 19, 2023
