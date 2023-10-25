Sanctuary State Illinois: Illegal Aliens Freed from Jail After Allegedly Stealing $1.7K in Clothes from Macy’s

Two newly arrived illegal aliens have been released from jail in DuPage County, Illinois, after allegedly shoplifting nearly $2,000 worth of clothes from a Macy’s store.

Venezuelan illegal aliens Abel Barrios-Estava, 20 years old, and Rafael Mata-Torres, 25 years old, were arrested and charged this week with burglary and retail theft after allegedly stealing some $1,700 worth of clothing merchandise from Macy’s in Oak Brook, Illinois.

According to police, officers responded to a retail theft at Macy’s on Monday where they identified Barrios-Estava as having allegedly stolen six pieces of clothing worth over $300.

While officers initially took Barrios-Estava into custody, he broke free and fled on foot. Following the pursuit on foot, officers took Barrios-Estava into custody.

Meanwhile, officers also arrested Mata-Torres, accusing him of stealing from the Macy’s 13 pieces of clothing worth more than $1,400.

Since being charged, both illegal aliens — who had been living in Chicago — have been released on bail with electronic ankle monitoring.

The state of Illinois is a sanctuary state that prohibits local law enforcement from turning criminal illegal alien suspects over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for deportation.

