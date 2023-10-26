Twenty-one American troops were injured in drone attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria in just two days last week, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

“Between Oct. 17-18 (ET), twenty-one U.S. personnel received minor injuries due to drone attacks at Al Assad Airbase, Iraq and Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria,” Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Ryder confirmed all members returned to duty, but added in some cases service members can report injuries, such as traumatic brain injury, several days after attacks occur so that the number could change.

Last week, Iran’s proxy forces launched attacks against the U.S. bases amid air strikes and preparations for Israel’s ground invasion into Gaza against Hamas, after Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,400 in an attack targeting Jews in southern Israel on October 7. Several hundred were reportedly kidnapped, including Americans.

Pentagon officials have not specified which groups are to blame, but point back to Iran’s support and funding for the groups and say they anticipate more attacks against U.S. troops.

Ryder told reporters on Tuesday, “We know that the groups conducting these attacks are supported by the [Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps] and the Iranian regime.”

“What we are seeing is the prospect for more significant escalation against U.S. forces and personnel across the region in the very near-term coming from Iranian proxy forces and ultimately from Iran,” he said.

The Pentagon has surged U.S. troops and assets to the region, including two carrier strike groups and have put an unspecified number of troops on prepare-to-deploy orders in case a rapid response is needed for contingencies.

