Police agencies of government — from the FBI to the Department of Justice (DOJ) — support the people and party that are “helping to build the police state,” author and documentary filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza told Breitbart News Daily hours ahead of the virtual premiere of his latest film Police State.

“Now here we are on the on the eve of Halloween, and Halloween is the time when you know we have fear, but the fear is sort of make believe… Something very frightening is going on in the country. And in some ways, it’s really appropriate that this film is airing tonight,” D’Souza said ahead of the premiere of Police State, which kicks off this Friday evening.

The live event, which will feature music related to the film, the full screening of the movie, and a live Q&A with D'Souza and Dan Bongino, kicks off on Friday, October 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific

"This is an event to watch at home. It's an online event," D'Souza explained. "For 2000 Mules, we did this and we had 80,000 people essentially on a massive Zoom call. So, we will be in a theater in Las Vegas, but this is not an event to go to the theater. You're watching at home. It's the first time that that this movie Police State is airing nationally."

D’Souza explained the concept of the new documentary and what is meant by the term “police state.”

“We are accustomed to thinking of this in terms of a double standard. They treat one set of people one way, another set of people another way,” D’Souza said, explaining that there is a simpler way to think about it.

“The police state and the agencies, the police agencies of government, not just the FBI, but the DOJ, the DHS, the Department of Homeland Security — DHS, by the way is ten times bigger than the FBI — so these police agencies of government support the people and the party that is helping to build the police state,” D’Souza explained.

“They view these people as allies,” he said, arguing that that is why they do not go after entities such as Black Lives Matter (BLM) or “anyone in the Biden administration.”

“Because they say, ‘Well, these are our friends.’ Meanwhile, they go after the people they see as posing a real threat to the police state, and evidently they see Trump as the greatest threat,” he said, pointing to the political prosecution and dozens of charges lodged against the former president.

They see Trump, he continued, as “the guy that they think might be able to disrupt the police state.”

D’Souza also addressed the phenomenon of Americans as a whole supporting certain law enforcement agencies — particularly at the federal level — but seemingly not offering as much support for local law enforcement, noting that this topic is addressed in the film as well.

“It seems like a paradox, right? Because you have these police agencies of government, and they are busy going after domestic political opponents. And I think the reason is, look, there’s local work that’s being done. That’s very important. And the FBI does some normal work where they’re pursuing investigations in a murder case. They’re trying to bust up a criminal ring. But it looks like their central priority — and this is a directive coming from the highest levels of government — is to go after our political opposition,” he explained.

“Go after not just Trump, but threaten, undermine, do surveillance on, break the spirit of the so-called MAGA movement,” he continued, identifying such behavior as “classic police state stuff.”

“Because police states around the world — if you think of North Korea, China, Iran — they tend to be one party states. And that means not that they don’t have elections. China has elections ,and Iran has elections; but they don’t allow effective opposition. So, this campaign of the police states to shut down any effective opposition is a classic — a hallmark — of the emerging American police state,” he added.

Viewers can purchase tickets for the Friday, October 27 screening of Police State on the film’s website under “Virtual Premiere” at policestatefilm.net.

