Twenty-four House Republicans wrote a letter to House Oversight Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Thursday, demanding an apology for “spreading disinformation” and “lies” after he flatly dismissed allegations that Hunter and President Joe Biden accepted a $10 million bribe.

Raskin, an establishment Democrat who consistently defends and excuses the Bidens’ corruption, recently argued that an FD-1023 form filed by an FBI informant was not credible and that the U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh terminated the probe into the allegation.

The FD-1023 file alleges Hunter and Joe Biden each received a $5 million bribe, an allegation thought worthy of investigation by former Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Scott Brady after corroboration, as Breitbart News reported Thursday.

“My understanding of Mr. Raskin’s public statements is that, based on the determination that I, and my team, found the allegations in the 1023 not credible or other information not credible, we did not escalate the assessment to a limited or full investigation,” Brady told investigators. “That’s not true.”

“They’ve got nothing on President Joe Biden,” Raskin claimed in September. “All they can do is return to the thoroughly demolished lie that Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump launched five years ago,” alleging the evidence against the Bidens to be a “conspiracy theory” and a “fairytale.”

RELATED — Raskin: “No Evidence of Treason, Bribery or High Crimes and Misdemeanors” by Joe Biden

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) condemned Raskin’s claims on Thursday after news surfaced of Brady’s testimony. “His lies about the FBI’s Biden Bribery Record have been debunked by former Attorney General Bill Barr & now U.S. Attorney Scott Brady,” Comer posted on X. Former Attorney General William Barr dispelled in July Raskin’s claim that the Justice Department ended the $5 million bribery probe. “On the contrary, it was sent to Delaware for further investigation,” he told the Federalist.

Republicans, including Reps. Comer, Marjorie Taylor Greene (TN), Nancy Mace (SC), Byron Donalds (FL), and Eric Burlison (MO), demanded an apology from Raskin Thursday evening. “In the course of this investigation, you have been a spirited critic of the need to look into President Biden or his family,” they wrote. “However, the Oversight Committee must not be used as a means to propagate false or deceptive information, and for that purpose, we must address public statements you have made that contradict facts and are, unfortunately, lies.”

“The Committee requests that you formally correct the record and apologize to the American people for spreading disinformation about the evidence collected by the Committee during its investigation of President Biden,” they added.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨@RepJamesComer and Oversight Republicans are CALLING ON RANKING MEMBER JAMIE RASKIN to correct the record and APOLOGIZE FOR LYING to the American people about the Bidens’ business schemes. Most recently, former U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s testimony debunks… pic.twitter.com/xlPe6ZTYtk — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 26, 2023

In July, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released the FD-1023 file that alleged Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma Holdings, paid Joe and Hunter Biden after then-Vice President Biden withheld aid to Ukraine until then-President Petro Poroshenko fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma.

RELATED — Grassley: Foreign National in Alleged Biden Bribery Scheme Has “Insurance Policy” Recordings of Joe and Hunter

C-SPAN

Federal prosecutor Brady told the House Judiciary Committee on Monday that the FD-1023 file alleges Hunter and President Joe Biden each received a $5 million bribe and was credible and ripe for investigation in 2020, but the FBI was reluctant to investigate.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.