A Nevada man was arrested last week in connection to allegedly issuing ominous and antisemitic threats to a U.S. senator in the wake of Hamas’s bloody terror attack on Israel, according to a criminal complaint.

ABC7 reported:

John Anthony Miller, 43, allegedly began making the calls to the unnamed female senator on Oct. 11, four days after Israel’s war with Hamas began. […] While the senator is not named in the complaint, Sen. Jacky Rosen is Jewish, and Miller’s threats repeatedly seek to tie the lawmaker’s support for Israel to what he says is her Jewish background.

Miller is accused of leaving a voicemail with Rosen’s office on October 17th, court documents said.

“All these f**g lies is in your fucking hands.. and I’m gonna f**g see you soon,” Miller allegedly warned. “You just f**g woken up a motherf**g monster, you f**g piece of s**, un-human, subhuman, you’re vermin… we’re gonna finish what Hitler started.”

“You done picked your side b**h and you done chose evil. I don’t give a f** if you were born into it or not,” he added.

Additionally, the complaint said Miller showed up at a Las Vegas courthouse and claimed he was going to meet Rosen, but was denied entry by a security guard. The man then screamed “kill every last Israeli terror-f**g-ist” as he walked down the street.

Miller also left a voicemail on October 19 in which he asked if the Jewish lawmaker had Israeli settler relatives.

“…450 thousand of ‘em are American and are able to co-commit war crimes and come back and forth. Huh? Yeah, I-I-I pretty sure she is. Pretty sure she is. And she ain’t gon do a damn thing,” Miller allegedly said, per Fox News. “She lets her own family members kill these Pe-Palestinians in the West Bank. The Christians in the West Bank. Senator, I’m sorry to say, but yah know what, you’re a piece of [expletive] and you’re gonna burn in [expletive]ing [expletive] for your [expletive]ing crimes.”

Fox News confirmed the voicemail was left for Rosen.

Miller was hit with one count of threatening a federal official.