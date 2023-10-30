Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Kevin Morris, controls his client’s ten percent stake in a Chinese state-backed fund, BHR Partners, Just the News reported Sunday, confirming Breitbart News’ exclusive report in April.

Morris’s control of Hunter Biden’s stake in the ongoing fund — closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — raises concern the Biden business remains engaged in an ongoing partnership during Joe Biden’s presidency. An ongoing Biden business with a CCP-linked entity could compromise Joe Biden’s administration.

Morris’s stake in the fund depicts a relationship with the president’s son that goes beyond one of a typical lawyer, including paying his IRS debts on top of strategizing his legal defense. Hunter Biden racked up at least $10 million in legal bills over the past five years, CNN reported in October, as he will potentially spend millions more defending himself from an impeachment inquiry and three gun charges.

Hunter Biden formed the BHR Partners in 2013 as a joint venture with Devon Archer and Jonathan Li. Hunter Biden created the joint venture in which his company, Skaneateles LLC, held a ten percent equity stake in BHR Partners. Hunter conveyed that stake in Skaneateles to Morris, a source familiar with the agreement dated 2023 confirmed to Breitbart News. Nonprofit Marco Polo first unearthed the agreement.

Morris not only controls the Hunter Biden’s ten percent stake in BHR Partners, he apparently assumed a debt obligation related to the venture. In 2019, Hunter Biden received a $250,000 wire as a loan from Jonathan Li, the CEO of the investment fund and widely known for reaching out to then-Vice President Joe Biden for advice about a college application for his son. The money was wired to account using Joe Biden’s Delaware address as the beneficiary, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed in September. After Joe Biden became president, Kevin Morris assumed the $250,000 loan in 2021.

“It sure seems that the Bidens get a lot of loans that raise many questions,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Just the News. “Hunter Biden’s defense team was quick to say that the $250,000 wire he received from a Chinese national that listed Joe Biden’s home as the beneficiary address was a loan.”

“However, Hunter Biden’s defense team fails to mention that Kevin Morris quietly assumed that loan for Hunter Biden,” Comer added. “Why is Kevin Morris, who is a lawyer and Democrat donor, taking on Hunter Biden’s China debt? This raises serious ethical questions that the White House must answer.”

Joe Biden took 411 trips to several countries during his vice presidency. One of them transpired in 2013, when he went to Beijing under the “trappings” of a family vacation to meet Li. Ten days after that visit to China, Hunter Biden secured a ten percent interest in BHR Partners.

