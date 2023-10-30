Ron DeSantis Denies Wearing Boots with Lifts in Cringe Interview

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) denied that he wears heels inside his boots to appear taller when confronted on the Patrick Bet-David Podcast.

Multiple videos and photos of DeSantis’s footwear have gone viral, as DeSantis has opted for boots on the campaign trail.

What the hell is going on with Ron DeSantis boots tonight!? #RepublicanDebate

Internet speculators have marveled at DeSantis’s odd, awkward shuffle and the toes of his boots, which appear empty.

In a podcast episode released Monday, Host Bet-David asked DeSantis about a viral TikTok. “What they’re trying to say with this is in your boots, you have heels.”

“No, no, no, no, those are just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese,” DeSantis replied, referencing the luxury boot brand that serves as the official boot of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

DeSantis was asked how tall he is, and he replied, “5’11”.”

“Why don’t you wear tennis shoes and dress shoes?” Bet-David asked.

“I do wear tennis shoes when I work out, yeah,” the governor replied.

“I’ve got a gift for you,” said Bet-David. “I’d love for you to wear; I shop at Ferragamo,” but he was cut off as he revealed a box of dress shoes.

“I don’t accept gifts,” interjected DeSantis. “I can’t accept it, I’m sorry.”

State of Florida ethics rules prohibit officials from soliciting or accepting anything of value to the recipient, including a gift, loan, reward, promise of future employment, favor, or service, based upon any understanding that the official’s action would be influenced.

Look! Its ignit ass Ron DeSantis on Bill Maher with 5 inch elevator boots. Shame!

