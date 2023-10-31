Democrat Jared Golden (D-ME) is an extreme leftist who disguises himself as a moderate Democrat, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) asserted in a Halloween-themed ad targeting the incumbent, warning voters that the congressman is an “extreme D.C. Democrat who’s part of their far-left crowd.”

“Halloween is coming up, but Jared Golden wears a costume year-round. His charade? Pretending to be moderate,” the ad’s narrator states. “He votes to weaken our police. To spend trillions driving up inflation. And he campaigns with the most radical members of his party.”

“Jared Golden: Masquerades as a moderate in Maine, but takes off the mask in D.C. He’s an extreme D.C. Democrat who’s part of their far-left crowd. Don’t let the moderate disguise fool you,” it adds.

NRCC Spokeswoman Savannah Viar reiterated the reality of Golden’s far-leftist nature, urging Maine voters to vote him out in the 2024 race.

“Jared Golden is all tricks and no treats while disguising himself as a moderate. Mainers are ready to ding dong ditch him next year,” Viar said.

Golden is listed as one of NRCC’s targeted seats for the 2024 election cycle, along with 36 other House Democrats. The complete list includes:

Reps. Mary Peltola (AK), Josh Harder (CA), Mike Levin (CA), Yadira Caraveo (CO), Jahana Hayes (CT), Darren Soto (FL), Eric Sorensen (IL), Frank Mrvan (IN), Sharice Davids (KS), Jared Golden (ME), Hillary Scholten (MI), Dan Kildee (MI), Angie Craig (MN), Don Davis (NC), Wiley Nickel (NC), Jeff Jackson (NC), Chris Pappas (NH), Gabriel Vasquez (NM), Dina Titus (NV), Susie Lee (NV), Steven Horsford (NV), Pat Ryan (NY), Greg Landsman (OH), Marcy Kaptur (OH), Emilia Sykes (OH), Val Hoyle (OR), Andrea Salinas (OR), Susan Wild (PA), Matt Cartwright (PA), Chris Deluzio (PA), Seth Magaziner (RI), Vicente Gonzalez (TX), Abigail Spanberger (VA), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA) and Kim Schier (WA). The list also includes the open seats for Democrats running for Senate: Rep. Katie Porter (CA) and Elissa Slotkin (MI).

Indeed, Golden has recently earned praise from some of the most far-left members of his own party, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who praised him for calling for an “assault rifle” ban following the Maine massacre. Notably, Golden did not previously hold that position.

He said:

I have opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war like the assault rifle used to carry out this crime. The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure, which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles, like the one used by the sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my home town of Lewiston, Maine.

Ocasio-Cortez deemed Golden “powerful, brave, and moving” for calling to strip Americans of their weapons.