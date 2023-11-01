The White House dismissed allegations leveled by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday regarding what the chairman termed “$40,000 in laundered China money.”

Comer’s revelation is the second instance where Joe Biden accepted a personal check from his brother James Biden, who was involved in the Biden family’s business ventures.

“Comer’s lies and conspiracy theories are getting more desperate by the day,” Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson posted on X Wednesday. “Perhaps that’s why yesterday he admitted his probe was going ‘downhill.'”

According to Comer, Joe Biden received $40,000 in “laundered” CEFC China Energy Co. money in 2017 from the account of his brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law, Sara Biden, once again in the form of a personal check labeled as a “loan repayment.”

The $40,000 alleged “loan repayment” follows an October 20 disclosure by Comer that Joe Biden received a $200,000 check from James Biden in 2018 — also noted as a loan repayment.

“This has been widely debunked for more than a week now,” Sams claimed, citing an article by the Messenger. The article reported the “loans” were “short term.”

The discoveries of payments received by Joe Biden are a result of Comer recently subpoenaing James Biden’s financial records.

“The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money and will hold President Biden accountable for his corruption,” Comer stated Wednesday.

Evidence found by the impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden is growing. The evidence is here and here.

“I'm here to inform the House of Representatives that the Oversight Committee has indeed brought forward the receipts in our impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.” — Rep. MTG (R-GA) holds up a blown-up check image she claims is “evidence” of Pres. Biden engaging in money laundering. pic.twitter.com/vBP5mudAMe — The Recount (@therecount) November 1, 2023

