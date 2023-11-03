Nearly all of Hunter Biden’s bank records subpoenaed by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) are in the hands of the committee, Comer said Friday.

The near conclusion of the subpoena process signals the committee’s next step of requesting the Bidens appear before the committee under oath.

Comer subpoenaed the personal and business bank records of Hunter and James Biden on September 28 to investigate the link between Joe Biden and his family’s foreign deals.

Speaking with Lou Dobbs on the The Great America Show with Lou Dobbs, Comer confirmed the committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s bank records. “We’ve gotten almost all the bank records in,” he said.

“It’s been a long process because, Lou, he [Hunter Biden] has so many bank accounts,” Comer said, explaining the complexity of the process. “He would have one shell company with a dozen bank accounts.”

Comer, a former bank board member, accused the Bidens of running a scam. “They laundered money,” he said.

“Because we got these bank accounts, we’re very close to bringing in the Bidens,” Comer said about demanding their testimony. “I would say it’s a matter of days before they get served.”

House Oversight Chairman @RepJamesComer joins us today on #TheGreatAmericaShow with an update on his investigation of the Biden Crime Family. Join us for the full episode at https://t.co/RwNf3n3Fs8! pic.twitter.com/PY4PnrSrXY — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 3, 2023

Comer said the outstanding bank records are relevant to the questions he hopes to ask the Bidens under oath. “I think that we’ve just about got enough bank records to where we can bring them in and ask them specific questions with specific hard evidence in the form of bank statements,” he said.

On Wednesday, Comer alleged Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered CEFC China Energy Co. money in 2017 from the account of his brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law, Sara Biden, once again in the form of a personal check labeled as a “loan repayment.”

Comer’s revelation is the second instance where Joe Biden accepted a personal check from his brother James Biden, who was involved in the Biden family’s business ventures.

Comer told Dobbs the checks are “direct evidence” that Joe Biden “benefited financially” from the Biden business.

Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson, claimed Wednesday that Comer’s claims are “lies and conspiracy theories.”

Comer pledged to continue the investigation into Joe Biden. “We continue — on at least a weekly basis — to come up with more evidence, more checks, more wires,” Comer told Dobbs.

Evidence found by the impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden is growing. The evidence is here and here.

