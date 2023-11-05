‘Go Home!’: Crowd Boos Asa Hutchinson for Suggesting Felony Conviction of Donald Trump

Failing GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson was booed Saturday after suggesting that former President Donald Trump will be convicted of a felony.

The former governor of Arkansas, who’s polling at zero percent in the Republican primary race according to the latest Morning Consult data, was delivering a speech at the party’s Florida Freedom Summit when he came after Trump.

“As someone who’s been in the courtroom for 25 years as a federal prosecutor, and also in defending some of the most serious federal criminal cases, I can say that there is a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense,” Hutchinson said.

Loud booing could be heard erupting from the crowd of over 3,000 in footage captured from the event as Hutchinson, who previously served as a U.S. attorney and federal representative, continued.

“That may or may not happen before you vote in March,” he said as the boos continued.

“And it might not make any difference to you, but it will make a difference for our chances to attract independent voters in November,” Hutchinson told the audience as they kept drowning him out with the jeering. “It will make a difference for those down-ticket races for Congress and Senate.”

“Go home!” one member of the crowd could be heard shouting.

The low-polling candidate went on to threaten the crowd with dire predictions for the future if they “ignore” Trump’s alleged criminality.

“While some will ignore the destructive behavior of the former president, I assure you, we ignore it at our own peril. The next generation will not look favorably back on this time,” Hutchinson said.

While Hutchinson did not clarify which felony crime Trump might be found guilty of, the former president faces several trials after being indicted multiple times.