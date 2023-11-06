Donald Trump Responds Sarcastically to Judge Engeron: ‘I Am Shocked’

Former President Donald Trump dished out plenty of sarcasm to New York County Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engeron while on the stand in the New York civil fraud case where New York Attorney General Letitia James accused him of overvaluing his assets.

In one instance during the trial, Trump openly mocked Engeron.

According to reports, Trump interrupted questioning from the attorney general’s counsel, saying he wanted to read a document he pulled from his pocket.

When the counsel pivoted to another question, Trump rested the document on the witness stand.

Trump then interrupted the lawyer, saying he just wanted to read the document, and turned to the judge for an answer, according to an NBC News report.

Engeron denied Trump’s request.

“I am shocked,” Trump said.

A reporter for The Messenger posted on X that Trump’s remark was said with “mocking sarcasm.”

It might go without saying, but Trump's "shock" remark was said with mocking sarcasm. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 6, 2023

Trump also reportedly berated the judge at one point for several minutes, according to a Politico reporter.

“Trump just yelled at the judge for a several minute stretch. The judge has his brow furrowed, but otherwise didn’t react,” she posted.

Trump, to judge: "It’s a terrible thing you’ve done. You know nothing about me, you believe that political hack back there," he said, referring to James, "and that’s unfortunate." — erica orden (@eorden) November 6, 2023

