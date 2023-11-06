Oversight Committee: Joe Biden Refuses to Provide Loan Agreements with Brother

President Joe Biden refused to disclose information about two loan agreements he allegedly executed with James Biden for a total of $240,000, the House Oversight Committee revealed Friday.

The president’s refusal to provide the committee with any evidence to support the White House’s previous claim that the $240,000 in checks were “loan repayments” indicates Joe Biden is not “the most transparent administration in history,” as he alleged after assuming office.

WATCH — CNN’s Tapper: Biden Has at Least “Been Letting” His Family Profit Off Their Relationship with Him:

“The White House today made clear to us that President Biden is refusing to hand over loan documents for any ‘loans’ he provided to his brother, James Biden,” the committee posted Friday on X.

“We’ve exposed nearly a quarter of a million of dollars that James Biden sent to Joe Biden as ‘loan repayments’ that were funded by laundered China money and influence peddling schemes,” it added. “Is this what ‘the most transparent administration in history’ is supposed to look like?”

WATCH — “Give Me a Break, Man”: Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Family’s Business Relations in China:

The White House

Joe Biden received $40,000 in “laundered” CEFC China Energy Co. money in 2017 from the account of his brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law, Sara Biden, in the form of a personal check labeled as a “loan repayment,” according to the committee.

The $40,000 alleged “loan repayment” follows an October 20 disclosure by the committee that Joe Biden received a $200,000 check from James Biden in 2018 — also noted as a loan repayment.

The revelation is the second instance where Joe Biden accepted a personal check from his brother James Biden, a key member of the family business.

“It’s time for Corporate Media to wake up and report on one of the biggest scandals in U.S. history,” the committee said. “President Biden and the Admin he promised would be the most transparent in history continue to stonewall us at every turn.”

Evidence found by the House impeachment inquiry against the president is growing. The evidence is here and here.

🚨 Instead of being honest with the American people, President Biden has claimed since the 2020 election that his family has not received money from China. That was lie, and @POTUS continues to lie now.@GOPoversight is exposing the truth. We aren't done yet. @SundayFutures pic.twitter.com/B4DRs1qNvN — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 6, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.