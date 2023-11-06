Poll Shows Tight Races for Republicans in Nevada

A recent poll from the Tarrance Group/National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) shows tight races for Republicans in Nevada in both the presidential and Senate races.

The survey examined the race between Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, her potential Republican challenger, and found the incumbent Democrat leading just outside of the margin of error. She leads with 45 percent to Brown’s 40 percent, the latter of whom is a businessman and Purple Heart recipient who was severely injured by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan four months after his deployment in 2008.

Brown formally jumped into the Senate race in July, asserting that the American Dream is “at risk” and adding that both President Biden and Sen. Rosen have “abandoned Nevada and divided America with extreme policies to satisfy special interests in Washington.”

While Brown has the most individual support, 24 percent, in the Senate GOP primary race, a plurality of likely voters, 41 percent, remain undecided.

In that potential matchup between Rosen and Brown, ten percent of respondents remain undecided, which is more than enough to swing the race in either direction.

Brown, who is backed by the NRSC, has identified Rosen as a “foot soldier” for Biden’s agenda.

“She’s no better than a foot soldier for Joe Biden’s agenda. You got Kamala Harris from San Francisco, Chuck Schumer from New York City, and these coastal elites that are driving their agenda,” Brown said during a July appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“They love to have folks like Jacky Rosen in the Senate from Nevada, because she’ll be there consistently every time they need her to push that agenda,” the West Point graduate added.

The survey also examined the race between former President Donald Trump and President Biden and found the two tied with 46 percent support each. Another two percent remain undecided.

📊 NEVADA 2024 POLL PRES:

(D) Biden 46%

(R) Trump 46%

—

SEN:

(D) Rosen 45%

(R) Brown 40%

—

GOP SEN:

Brown 24%

Marchant 9%

Grady 5%

Gunter 1%

—

Undecided 41% • Tarrance Group (B+) | @NRSC (R)

• 600 LV | D32/R30 | 10/23-26 | ±4.1%https://t.co/f4KtdMXsAx — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 2, 2023

A recent New York Times survey showed Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup in Nevada by 11 points, spelling further trouble for Democrats.

The entire survey was taken October 23-26, among 600 likely voters. It has a +/- 4.1 percent margin of error.

According to the Nevada Independent, the pollster “overrepresented voters with a college degree relative to the population of Nevada, but pollsters said the sample’s demographics fell within the norm of its polling over the last several years, including surveys for [Gov. Joe] Lombardo.” Democrats comprised 32 percent of respondents, followed by 30 percent Republicans and 33 percent independents.