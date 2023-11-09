NYT/Siena Poll: Nearly 3-in-5 Swing State Voters Back Trump’s Tariffs on China

Close to 3-in-5 likely swing state voters support United States tariffs on Chinese imports that President Donald Trump imposed, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll.

The poll, which included likely voters from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, reveals that 57 percent of these voters back the billions in tariffs Trump imposed on China while president — some of which President Joe Biden has left in place.

Fewer than 3-in-10 of likely swing state voters oppose U.S. tariffs on China.

Following prior trends, white working class voters in these swing states are the most supportive of imposing U.S. tariffs on China to protect working and middle class jobs as well as American manufacturing.

A total of 66 percent of white working class voters in these six swing states support Trump’s China tariffs, while just 20 percent oppose the tariffs. Similarly, the tariffs won 57 percent support among white college-educated voters and 56 percent among non-white college-educated voters.

Most significantly for Republican presidential primary candidates like Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), former United Nations (UN) Ambassador Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, 83 percent of likely GOP voters in these swing states back tariffs on China.

In July, a similar New York Times/Siena College poll found that nearly 7-in-10 GOP primary voters say free trade eliminates American jobs.

Earlier this year, former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer issued a memo calling on Republicans to shape a trade policy centered around boosting jobs and wages for American workers.

“… we must insist that the countries running large, persistent surpluses with us open their markets to our products and threaten otherwise to limit their access to America,” Lighthizer writes. “Buttressing these efforts to promote fairer trade, we also need a policy of carefully calculated tariffs on most imports to force trade overall into balance.”

Research from the Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA) finds that imposing 15 percent tariffs on foreign imports overall, with 35 percent tariffs on products in vital supply chains, would create about 10 million American jobs and generate over $600 billion in new revenue.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.