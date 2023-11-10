Marsha Blackburn Proposes to Subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s Flight Logs

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Thursday proposed to subpoena alleged human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs in protest of Democrats moving to target conservative activists affiliated with conservative Supreme Court justices.

Blackburn proposed the subpoena during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing during which Democrats planned to subpoena Leonard Leo, the co-chairman of the powerful Federalist Society, and Republican donor Harlan Crow. Republicans revolted against the Democrats’ planned vote to subpoena Leo and Crow, believing it amounted to a “witch hunt” against those affiliated with Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Breitbart News senior legal contributor Ken Klukowski noted that it amounts to "reverse court-packing."

Committee Republicans sought to combat the partisan subpoenas with their own subpoenas, including to uncover who may have flown on Epstein’s plane, often known as the “Lolita Express.”

“And since we’re in the business of issuing subpoenas now, here are a few more that I’ve filed: a subpoena to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to provide the flight logs for his private plane,” the Tennessee senator said.

“Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, I think it is very important that we identify everybody who was on that plane and how many trips they took on that plane and the destinations to which they arrived,” Blackburn continued.

The Tennessee senator also filed a subpoena authorization for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra to explain how he “lost track of 85,000 unaccompanied children.”

She continued during the hearing:

I’ve filed a subpoena to compel the Biden DOJ to provide all documentation about their disastrous decision to terminate the successful China Initiative—a program that was critical to targeting and prosecuting Chinese spies in America. Next, we’ve got to get to the bottom of the far-left’s effort to take down President Trump. That’s why I’ve filed a subpoena for all documents relating to any political donation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s staff. And let’s talk about the two tiers of justice we’ve witnessed under President Biden. This administration loves to talk about misinformation, but they clearly have the goal of censoring conservative speech online. In the latest example of this, DOJ—on behalf of the FTC—filed a privacy and securities practices suit against Twitter. So, I think we need to get to the bottom of President Biden’s effort to silence Elon Musk. That’s why I’ve filed a subpoena to compel DOJ and the FTC to provide all documents related to any investigation into Elon Musk.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) questioned why the committee would not back the move to subpoena the flight logs for Jeffrey Epstein.

She asked rhetorically, “How is [it] that anyone could stand against releasing these logs unless they themselves are expecting to be found on them?”

